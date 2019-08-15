Toyin Abraham's ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson has congratulated her on the arrival of her baby boy.

The Nollywood actor made the surprise move on his Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He went on to pray for the parents of the baby and the baby himself.

"Congrats on the arrival of your baby... Mr &Mrs Ajeyemi... He shall be a source of joy to you ..... God bless the baby, the mother, and the dad..." he wrote.

Adeniyi Johnson's post has come as a shock to many as several celebrities have already praised him over the move. It is a known fact that Toyin Abraham and Adeniyi Johnson's short-lived marriage was marred with a lot of drama.

However, Toyin Abraham has given love and marriage another try as she may or may have not already tied the knot with actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi. The two recently welcomed a baby boy far away in the United States of America.

Toyin Abraham reportedly welcomes baby boy

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

"This is the LORD'S doing & it's marvelous in our eyes.....the joy I have been feeling since I heard the news is immeasurable 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💙💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💃💃💃 @toyin_abraham welcome to motherhood darling....... may you always be happy, God's blessings will never depart from your new family....... his grace, riches and protection will, always be in your me 🙏🙏@kolawoleajeyemi, thank you!!! ...... Yes!!! I'm a proud sexy grand godmother 😜 💃💃💃💃💃," she wrote.

There have been speculations about Toyin Abraham being pregnant for a while now. Even though she has come out at different times to debunk the news.

However, Toyin brought a lot of attention to her private life when she took down all her Instagram photos a few days ago. That was followed by her pre-wedding photos that were been shared on the Instagram pages of her very close friends.