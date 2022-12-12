Adele says she had five therapy sessions a day during divorce from ex-husband

Disclosing this to her fans at her latest 'Weekends With Adele' show in Las Vegas, the famous artist said that she used to have those sessions to stop herself from holding on to the being for the divorce.

In a video from her show on Friday, December 9, the Grammy winner told her audience: "I started having therapy again because I went a few years without it. I needed to start. Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having, like, five therapy sessions a day."

Now that she has successfully gone through her divorce, Adele says she is presently in therapy again to ensure that she is taking care of herself.

She continued: "But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say and it’s because I would always fall back on my therapist. But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

The award-winning singer also revealed that performing live still "terrifies" her. [Recall that back in January, Adele left her fans heartbroken after she took to Instagram to announce she was postponing all her live shows.]

In her words, "my whole therapy session this week was really interesting. It was about these shows. I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread. That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life."

The 34-year-old star split amicably from her ex-husband in April 2019 after five years of marriage, and their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the former couple sharing custody of their son Angelo.