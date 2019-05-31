Adekunle Golds father was laid to rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Lagos in the presence of his family members.

In a video which has now gone viral, Adekunle Gold is spotted paying his last respect to his father as he laid to mother earth. The singer is seen fighting back his tears as his father is buried.

It would be recalled that Prince Hakeem Kosoko passed away a few days ago after a brief illness. Until his death, he was a permanent secretary at the Lagos state ministry of Education.

Adekunle Gold reportedly loses dad to an undisclosed ailment

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko Permanent Secretary of Education District 4, died during the night after suffering an undisclosed ailment. It is also reported that Prince Adeyemi Kosoko was flown out of the country after falling ill some months ago and only recently returned to recuperate.

A teacher who works under Mr Kosoko's district in Lagos revealed to Linda Ikeji that his death was announced to the teachers in Education District 4. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Adekunkle Gold's father was recently promoted to the position of a permanent secretary in Lagos state.