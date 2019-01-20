Despite having enough money to take care of her, she succumbed to her illness.

It was his dream to share his success with the loved one who he described as "one of the few best friends I had but death took her away". He said this in a report by Punch News on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

The singer who earlier nurtured optimism that she might live reckons that all alternatives were explored in order to save her life. Nothing different could have been done based on the report gathered Punch.

“The funny thing is that we had the money; it was not that we could not afford to treat her, but it was just unfortunate that she died.

"If I was as popular back then as I am now, what would I have done differently? I do not think that I would have done anything differently because we spent money on her. I was at home when she died, so by the time I got to the hospital to see her, she had died.”

A new lover to live for

On Wednesday, January 9, 2019, Adekunle Gold and Simi managed to pull off a traditional wedding attended by intimate friends.

Pulse gathered that only 300 people were expected at the event held in Victoria Island, Lagos. Their white wedding was live the following day at Ilashe beach.

Most of their fans were unhappy about the secrecy noticed when they got hitched as it took longer to enjoy the memories.

Finally they are let in on what went down in a music video 'Promise' which they both released on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

It featured Gold and Simi sharing their vows about a lifetime together. All the experiences from the early part January has inspired a conversation involving the possibility of a joint album between the couple.