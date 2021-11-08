'I became a mother at 14' - actress Ada Ameh speaks about motherhood and daughter's death

The movie star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show #WithChude.

"I became a mother at 14, I got pregnant that same year. As a matter of fact, I got pregnant in March and I had my baby in December of the same year, that means I got pregnant when I was 13 plus," she said.

She also recounted how her father sent her out of the house after she welcomed the child.

“Sometimes when we over show love and pampering, sometimes we make mistakes. What does a 15 year old child know? The most beautiful part was that in my 15th birthday, my baby was barely 5 months old," she added.

Pulse Nigeria

"I was marched out of the barracks and told never to return, my dad told the security person whom they call century, to not allow me in. My dad said that he was done with me, so at 15 I got my independence."

The 'The Johnsons' star went on to talk about how she's been coping with the death of her daughter.

"This was the one - losing my daughter - that broke me. “What am I doing? What next? What am I going to do? "That was my number one praise singer. That was my number one cheerleader. That was my prayer partner," she said.

“I think this is the first time I am saying (these things) - not having anything like alcohol in my system at all since she passed - in an interview."

“Sometimes when I’m invited for some functions, I get myself knocked up. I just look at people knowing fully well that, they don’t know I know by the way they stare at me. ‘Should I just tell her sorry?’”

Ameh is one of the most popular actors in Nollywood with a career spanning over two decades.