Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 10, 2021, where she shared a video of herself in the hospital.

"Gratitude Gratitude Gratitude...thank you @borisjohnsonuk and @mayorofldn for the lockdown.........l couldn't have been more careful with the kids going to school etc... I would rather go through this than my children 🤦🏽‍♀️" she captioned the video.

"What a Christmas and New Year...,what a 2021🤢🤢🤢 Codvid is a terrible terrible virus ....l can't even explain.....So exhausting....3weeks and still counting."

Inyama joins the growing list of celebrities home and abroad who have tested positive for the virus.

However, a number of these celebrities have recovered from the virus.