Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has yet again come for her colleague and perceived foe, Etinosa Idemudia on Instagram.
In a series of posts shared via her Instagram stories on Sunday, December 27, 2020, the actress threw shades at Idemudia over her baby arrival.
"Some junkie is now a "mother gogoon' they have also given birth to a gagoon but shame no gree them post father of their baby gagoon," she wrote.
Inyama's latest post is coming barely 48 hours after she had mockingly congratulated Idemudia over her child's birth.
The movie stars have been at loggerheads for a while now.
Recall in February when the two went on a name-calling match after Idemudia dragged a pastor, Johnson Suleman on Instagram.
Inyama called out the actress over her comments and this did not sit well with Idemudia.