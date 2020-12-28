Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has yet again come for her colleague and perceived foe, Etinosa Idemudia on Instagram.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram stories on Sunday, December 27, 2020, the actress threw shades at Idemudia over her baby arrival.

"Some junkie is now a "mother gogoon' they have also given birth to a gagoon but shame no gree them post father of their baby gagoon," she wrote.

Victoria Inyama comes for Etinosa Idemudia again on Instagram. [Instagram/VictoriaInyama]

Inyama's latest post is coming barely 48 hours after she had mockingly congratulated Idemudia over her child's birth.

The movie stars have been at loggerheads for a while now.

Etinosa Idemudia and Victoria Inyama. [Instagram/VictoriaInyama] [PULSE]

Recall in February when the two went on a name-calling match after Idemudia dragged a pastor, Johnson Suleman on Instagram.

Inyama called out the actress over her comments and this did not sit well with Idemudia.