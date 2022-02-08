Actress Uche Ogobdo confirms that she is now married to her baby daddy

The movie star made it known during a chat with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko.

According to the mother of two, they tied the knot back in 2021, just before the arrival of her baby and decided to keep it a secret.

"I just loved the whole groove and stir my relationship caused online, so I decided to keep it to myself. Besides it’s my Life, I can choose to share my news whenever I want," she said.

Ogbodo and Marris welcomed their first child together in 2021.

The movie star had received backlash on social media for dating someone younger than her.

In her defence, the actress said she had dated men who were a lot older than her in the past but they left her heartbroken and lowered her self-esteem.

Ogbodo was previously married to Norway-based football agent, Ato Ubby in 2013.