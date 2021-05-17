Actress Uche Ogbodo releases stunning photos to mark 35th birthday

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, May 17, 2021, where she shared some of the gorgeous and daring photos.

"The Hour Is Finally Here! Celebrate With Me! It is A New Dawn, A New Chapter, A New Page in My life. I am Not Crying today but I’m overwhelmed With Gratitude, thanksgiving and Love, ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ," she captioned one of the photos.

"Because For the First time iGod'sars I feel God's Love all around me, Urging Me, Pushing Me towards The Greatness I am! 👸 I am Looking Forward to many many more Unfolding Wonders, Happy Birthday Goddess! Reign Forever!"

In one of the photos, the actress showed off her belly bumped and thanked God for making her experience the joy of giving birth again.

"I Am Blessed , Too Blessed To be Stressed! So grateful for the New Life I’m Bringing Fourth. Too Honored, to be Baking Another Greatness Inside Me As I mark Another Year , yaaay! #happybirthdaytome."

