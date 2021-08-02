Actress Somkele Idhalama and hubby welcome 2nd child

Nollywood actress Somkele Idhalama and her husband have welcomed a second child.
The movie star announces the arrival of her baby via her Instagram page.
The movie star shared the big news via her Instagram page on Monday, August 2, 2021.
" #GodisGood #AllTheTime," she captioned a photo of her baby.
The last time the movie star talked about her child was when she revealed how her first son survived cancer.
The movie star narrated how her son became cancer-free after an earlier diagnosis.
