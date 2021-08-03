Actress Sola Sobowale celebrates twin daughters on their birthday

Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has celebrated her twin daughters on their birthday.
The proud mum shares throw back photos of her daughters on their birthday.
The proud mother took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, where she shared throwback photos of her daughters.
"Congratulations to my babies on your birthday, I really appreciate God for how he has kept you my Children till date, I pray for you today from the bottom of my heart, May God grant all your heart desires... Happy Birthday my Twins ❤❤❤❤💕💕💕 @sosaburo @blankakenzo," she captioned the photos.
Happy birthday to the Sobowale twins from all of us at Pulse.
