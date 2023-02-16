Actress Simisola Gold granted 5m bail after alleged naira abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned the actress in court on Monday, February 13.

Then, her bail was postponed to yesterday, February 15, by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

Channels Television reports that the presiding judge granted the actress bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety yesterday, February 15.

Channels TV reports that in addition, the court mandated that the Registrar of the Court receive both the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the original statutory certificate of occupancy of a landed property and an official letter from the head of the department of the surety stating the surety's rank and level of income.