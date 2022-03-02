Actress Shade Akintaylor 'Oluweri Magbo Ojo' is dead

She died at the age of 59 on Monday, February 28, 2022, in the United Kingdom.

Her family members broke the news of her death but did not announce the cause of her death.

According to the family, “Shade AKINTAYLOR Lives On. OLUWERI MAGBO OJO. ADIEU. The Akintaylor & Ajibola Family announces the passage of our Sister."

“She Left Us Quietly and Peacefully Last Night in the UK. Sleep On, Our Angel, Until We Part No More. Our Sister would have clocked 60 years in October.”

Shade was well known for her dramatic style of makeup, especially her curvy brows.

The veteran actress gained prominence in the movie 'Oluweri Mabo Ojo' where she got her nickname.