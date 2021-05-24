RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Rosy Meurer reads riot act for those planning to insult her husband

Meurer's threats came after a nosy follower on Instagram questioned her husband's potency.

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has sent a message to those planning to insult her husband, Churchill Olakunle.

The movie star gave the warning via her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 24, 2021.

"If you insult my husband, I'll insult your father because my husband is a father!'' she wrote.

Meurer's threats came after a nosy follower on Instagram questioned her husband's potency. [Instagram/RosyMeurer]
Meurer's threats came few hours after she had a free for all fight on Instagram with a troll who questioned her husband's potency.

The actress has come under severe backlash since her union with Olakunle who was once married to movie star Tonto Dikeh.

Tonto Dikeh, former husband Churchill Olakunle and actress Rosy Meurer [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill] [Instagram/RosyMeurer]
Meurer tied the knot with Dikeh's ex-husband earlier in the year.

Prior to this union, Meurer had been accused of being the brain behind Churchill's failed marriage with Dikeh.

In her defense, Meurer revealed that she never snatched Churchill from Dikeh.

