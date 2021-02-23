Nollywood actress and recently wedded, Rosy Meurer has shared tips on how to have a successful relationship.

Meurer and socialite Olakunle Churchill (Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband) recently tied the knot.

The movie star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, February 22, 2021, where she gave points on how to make a relationship work.

"Relationships don't last because of good times, they last because the hard times were handled with love and care," she wrote.

It would be recalled that a week ago, social media was left in shock and disarray after Churchill revealed that he had tied the knot with Meurer.

Prior to this union, Meurer had been accused of being the brain behind Churchill's failed marriage with Dikeh.

In her defense, Meurer revealed that she never snatched Churchill from Dikeh.

Olakunle and Dike had one of the messiest celebrity divorce in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

They have a son, King, together.