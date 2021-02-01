Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle has shared a photo from her wedding.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 31, 2021, where she shared the photo of herself and her hubby.

"Mr & Mrs Bala Gaye 💍💍🥰❤️ Alhamdulilah," she captioned the photos.

The actor's new photo came less than 48 hours after she revealed that they had gotten married.

"I just married my best friend 💍 ❤️ My crush since 8th grade 🤩 even though you didn’t use to look my way back then 🤣😂 the only man I ever hit on numerous times but I had no luck 😂🤣 instead you choose to be my friend for over 10 years," she captioned the video.

The visibly excited actress went on to write about how thrilled she is about her marriage.

"Little did either of us knew we were gonna end up together 💃🏽❤️🥰. Our real and genuine friendship brought us together and made our relationship and bound stronger than ever," she added.

The movie star was previously engaged to Fredick Badji who was arrested and sent to jail in 2020.