On Monday, March 22, the “Forbidden Fruit” actress gave fans a sneak peek at her spacious, luxurious and well-decorated living room on her Instagram page.

In the 25-seconds video, she was seen walking down her stairs (suggesting that her mansion is a storey building) while rocking a pink and white overall African dress.

According to her, nothing in life beats 'peace of mind.'

She revealed this in the same Instagram post, saying: “Nothing in life is more valuable than peace of mind.”

Fans of hers were stunned by her achievement so far and the elegant piece of architecture.

“Beautiful forever young super by talent...not the by force celebrity,” Instagram user maridiya_zaynab stated.

Another user said: “A humble & beautiful soul. Will always salute u wai.” “Peace of mind is everything God bless you! Lovely clip,” another user nannahabynahjan added.