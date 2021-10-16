RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Nkechi Blessing faints during mum's burial

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star was inconsolable at her mum's funeral.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing [Instagram/NkechiBlessing]
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing collapsed during the burial of her late mother.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

As her mum's body was being taken to her final resting place, Blessing passed out.

www.instagram.com

She was, however, resuscitated by her friends and family.

The burial ceremony was attended by close friends and family members of the actress.

The movie star's mum, Gloria Obasi Sunday, passed away in September.

May her soul rest in peace

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

