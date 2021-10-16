Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing collapsed during the burial of her late mother.
Actress Nkechi Blessing faints during mum's burial
The movie star was inconsolable at her mum's funeral.
Recommended articles
The incident occurred on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
As her mum's body was being taken to her final resting place, Blessing passed out.
She was, however, resuscitated by her friends and family.
The burial ceremony was attended by close friends and family members of the actress.
The movie star's mum, Gloria Obasi Sunday, passed away in September.
May her soul rest in peace
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng