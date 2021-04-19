RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Mary Njoku says African men shouldn't see paying bills at home as a favour to their wives

The actress says marriage and parenting involve partnership.

Nigerian actress Mary Remmy Njoku has told African men that they aren't doing their wives or kids a favour when they pay their bills.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

"Dear African men, you are not doing your wife, the mother of your kids when you pay bills. Marriage and parenting is partnership. You are merely holding up the part of the bargain," she wrote.

"The greatest marriages are built on Teamwork. When it comes to marriage, the love shouldn’t be blind 😉. Marry a Team player."

The movie star is married to Jason Njoku.

The Njokus are one of Nigeria's most influential celebrity couples.

Jason is the co-founder and CEO of iROKOtv, a video-on-demand service for Nigerian movies.

They have three children.

