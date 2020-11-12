Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has returned to Instagram weeks after deactivating her account over an allegation that her mum was involved in the death of a university student.

The movie star's mum, Carol Afegbia a retired police officer was called out during the #EndSars protest for allegedly being behind the murder of a student, Ibrahim Momoh of the University of Benin.

The actress who came under severe backlash deactivated her Instagram page.

Lilian Afegbai says her mother did not kill anyone [Instagram/LilyAfe]

She had alleged that her life was under threat.

She has however returned to the social media platform where she has almost 400, 000 followers.

The award winning actress returned just in time to celebrate her 29th birthday.

The actress had to come to her mum's defence after the retired police officer was accused of killing the student.

In her defence, she noted that the person who killed the student was already serving a life sentence in prison;