Actress Lilian Afegbai releases stunning photos to mark 30th birthday

The movie star blesses the gram with some jaw-dropping photos.

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LilyAfe]
Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LilyAfe]

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has released some stunning photos to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 11, 2021, where she shared the gorgeous photos.

"30yrs today and all I can say is thank you, lord. Grateful for life, God thank you for sparing my life even when I was ungrateful. It can only get better, Happy birthday to me 💙💙💙💙," she captioned some of the photos.

Happy birthday to Afegbai from all of us at Pulse.

Afegbai is a former Big Brother Africa housemate.

After her time in the reality TV show, she joined Nollywood as an actress.

In 2018 she won the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) for Indigenous movie of the Year for her production debut Bound in 2018.

