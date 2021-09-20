RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Lala Akindoju and hubby Chef Fregz celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

They welcomed their first child together in February 2021.

Lala Akintoju and her hubby Chef Fregz [Instagram/LalaAkintoju]

Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju and her hubby Chef Fregz have celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 20, 2021, where she celebrated her anniversary with the renowned celebrity chef.

"3 years married to this man and I know that next to giving my life Christ, this is the best decision I have made. We are now toddlers in this marriage journey, filled with ups and downs but doing it with you has made it enjoyable. Filled with genuine laughter, joy and love," she wrote.

"I’m so grateful for this chef but even more grateful for the Holyspirit who is indeed our best friend and backbone. I love you, I love us, I love the version of myself you make me, I love how you father Adeore & I love our family."

"Ojú burúkú ò ní rí wa Àárín wa ò ní dàrú ní orúko Jésù. Happy 3rd anniversary Mr A #DSquared."

Happy anniversary to the Fregenes from us at Pulse.

The couple tied the knot in 2018, in what can be described as one of the most well-kept secrets in the celebrity world.

