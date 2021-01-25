Nollywood actress Kiki Omeili has questioned why people still condemn those who use their left hand to give someone something all because our culture sees it as a bad thing.

The medical doctor turned movie star made this known via her Twitter page on Monday, January 25, 2021.

"If you say that using the left hand to give someone something is bad and our culture dictates that you must use your right hand, then you should also be okay with the killing of twins cos it was equally “culture”. Ignorance isn’t culture. Ignorant cultural beliefs can be unlearned," she tweeted.

"Only 11% of all the people in the world are left-handed. Left-handed people are right-brain dominant and right-handed people(the majority of people in the world ) are left-brain dominant. Bottom line, if a person is left-handed, it’s how they are wired."

"The world is generally designed for right-handed people so many people don’t understand the challenges that left-handed people face. Things like Scissors, tin cutters, even pencil sharpeners are designed for right-handed people."

"Think about it. If you’re right-handed, how would you feel if someone forced you to use your left hand to write and operate and you couldn’t function optimally? You’d be frustrated, right? That's how left-handed people feel when you force them to use their right hand to do things."

"Let’s not hide ignorance under the blanket of “culture”. The same way people were educated to stop the killing of twins, we can be educated to stop castigating and shaming left handed people. LEFT handedness is a function of the right side of your brain being dominant. #Nuff Said."

The actor's tweets are coming on the heels of a trending topic on social media.

Some people believed that left-handed people shouldn't use it when collecting or giving out anything.

According to them, it is against the culture in most places in the country.