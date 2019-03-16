The pair were part of the trending topics on Twitter on Saturday, March 16, 2019, after the clip of the comedienne went viral. It showed the actress in a drunken state making to remove the clothes she was putting on.

MC Galaxy kept her in the interaction with his 'Ogbono' single he is planning to release later in March after she requested for the song to be played.

In the course of the video, she gives a stern order to the singer to discourage him from cutting her off when her nakedness started to feel uncomfortable.

Etinosa started in the video saying "I wanna get naked," commenting as she laughed. She seemed to be uninterested in her boyfriend and doesn't care about what the opinion will be after showing off her body to the world.

Before coming live on the IG video, the actress had reportedly gaiven a heads up about what she planned to do shortly after MC Galaxy directed a comment to another singer, Iyanya saying "I don't want no drama" for the love of his fans.

Last weekend, precisely on Sunday, March 10, 2019, an actress Toyin Abraham warned MC Galaxy about asking girls to go naked for 50k. The singer in response shared that he only asked his fans to send clips of themselves while dancing and also with their clothes on.