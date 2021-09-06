RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Georgina Onuoha calls for prayers for troubled marriages

Onuoha is no newcomer to marital crisis as her marriage crashed years ago over domestic violence.

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha.[Instagram/GeorginaOnuoha]

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has called for prayers for all the marriages going through tough times.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

"While we are always sensationalize about bad news, especially when it comes to famous people and their marriages and relationships crumbling, let us remember they are humans," she wrote.

"Marriage is not easy; whoever tells you otherwise is a liar from the pit of hell. Many give their all and survive, while others like me couldn’t make it, while many paid the ultimate price and are six feet beneath the earth."

"That being said, it should be our collective duty to pray and be kind towards them. People are going through hard times, and the pandemic has added another layer of depression, pain, and anxiety for many."

Paul Okoye, his estranged wife Anita and their three children, Andre, Nadia and Nathan [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]
Onuoha who has had her fair share of failed marriages post came on the heels of some Nigerian celebrity marriages in crisis.

Over the last few weeks, several celebrity couples like Anita and Paul Okoye to 2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia, have made it to the headlines over marital issues.

