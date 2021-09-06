Actress Georgina Onuoha calls for prayers for troubled marriages

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

"While we are always sensationalize about bad news, especially when it comes to famous people and their marriages and relationships crumbling, let us remember they are humans," she wrote.

"Marriage is not easy; whoever tells you otherwise is a liar from the pit of hell. Many give their all and survive, while others like me couldn’t make it, while many paid the ultimate price and are six feet beneath the earth."

"That being said, it should be our collective duty to pray and be kind towards them. People are going through hard times, and the pandemic has added another layer of depression, pain, and anxiety for many."

Pulse Nigeria

Onuoha who has had her fair share of failed marriages post came on the heels of some Nigerian celebrity marriages in crisis.