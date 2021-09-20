RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Etinosa Idemudia loses dad

May his soul rest in peace.

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has lost her father.

The movie star announced the passing away of her father via her Instagram page on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

"Dear dad, Engr S.O. I know no one lives forever but I never thought I will be writing this so soon. When you left my house barely 2 weeks ago you said you will be back. Look I even made a big family diner in the garden so the next time you come we will all sit there and chill," she wrote.

"So you won't be coming back? This is by far the worst pain I've ever had to deal with. But It's fine. You were too good for this world anyway."

"You lived an exemplary life. Without words, you impacted not just me but everyone you came across. You taught me the true meaning of righteousness- doing the right thing irrespective of how many people are doing the wrong. Always doing good was your lifestyle."

