RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Nwanchukwu had earlier claimed to have had an intimate relationship with Junior Pope.

Nollywood actor Junior Pope's wife called out by actress Esther Nwachukwu over tattoo [Instagram/DopeEvents007] [Instagram/EstherSky77]
Nollywood actor Junior Pope's wife called out by actress Esther Nwachukwu over tattoo [Instagram/DopeEvents007] [Instagram/EstherSky77]

Nollywood actress Esther Nwanchukwu has described her colleague and movie star, Junior Pope as her 'man friend.'

Recommended articles

The actor who is married with children made the headlines months ago after Nwanchukwu tattooed his initials on her body.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 24, 2021, where she shared photos of herself and the actor.

www.instagram.com

"Me and my #manfriend 😂😂😂😂 / junior pope," she captioned the photos.

It would be recalled that that in March, the actress called out Pope's wife for blocking her on Instagram over her suspicious relationship with the actor.

www.instagram.com

"Since 2018 I tattooed one of my heroes Junior pope on my body as in his logo JP on my body, what did I get? Do you know what the wife did? She was following me on Instagram and she blocked me all because I tattooed her husband's name JP on my chest. Why would she block me?" she said.

She also alleged that the father of three had slept with her.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Loose Kaynon returns with introspect, wins, euphoria and quality on ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ [Pulse Album Review]

Loose Kaynon returns with introspect, wins, euphoria and quality on ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ [Pulse Album Review]

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

On New Single ‘Far’, Pearl Cardy is Unapologetically Head Over Heels

On New Single ‘Far’, Pearl Cardy is Unapologetically Head Over Heels

Documentary film, ‘HOPE’ set to premiere on Monday, October 25

Documentary film, ‘HOPE’ set to premiere on Monday, October 25

Alec Baldwin reacts to accidental shooting, says he is 'heart broken'

Alec Baldwin reacts to accidental shooting, says he is 'heart broken'

Adekunle Adejuyigbe joins FESPACO 2021 jury

Adekunle Adejuyigbe joins FESPACO 2021 jury

'I was misinformed' - Woman who called out Mercy Johnson Okojie apologises

'I was misinformed' - Woman who called out Mercy Johnson Okojie apologises

Trending

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene holds birthday party for house help

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale concert 3

REPORT: Medikal arrested for brandishing a gun on social media (VIDEO)

Medikal flashes newly acquired American pistol on social media