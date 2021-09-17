Actress Ejine Okoroafor narrates how 'fake' Euro notes almost landed her in trouble

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Friday, September 17, 2021, the actress revealed how the foreign currency she got from a Nigerian bank landed her in the police station in France.

"Thursday, the 16th of September, I was ashamed being a Nigerian. At a mall here in Paris, I went to purchase some items and I was told the Euro notes I had were fake. I bought the money from a well-known bank in Nigeria (PTA)," she wrote.

"I took it to the bank, A cash machine seized the €2000 that was rightfully placed and rejected the last squeezed €500. With a receipt that the money is fake. (because I was advised to pay the money into an account and withdraw in smaller denominations that they hardly spend 500euro)I asked my friend, who lives here to help me with the transaction."

"So We took d surviving €500 to MoneyGram to confirm its authenticity and we almost got into trouble, dey wanted to call the Police on us. We eventually had to visit the Police station for her to report, to avoid her account from getting blocked or being negatively affected by this situation."

"Meanwhile I called the bank manager when the atm seized the money, to let him know what had happened, he said ‘I should have called him when they told me at the mall, I won’t have gone to the bank’. I should return the money. Apparently, he said they had been told to stop issuing that cash and I was never alerted."