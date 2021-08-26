Actress Destiny Etiko survives car accident while returning from colleague's burial

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko survived a car accident while returning from colleague, Stanley Okoro's burial.
According to reports, their car collided with a mass transit bus.
The movie star and her colleague Kevin Ovo were the passengers in the car when the accident happened.
They, however, survived the accident but it remains unclear the degree of injuries sustained during the accident.
Emiko was among the celebrities who attended the funeral of Okoro.
Okoro died on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, of suspected food poisoning.
