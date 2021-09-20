Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has gotten for herself a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle.
Actress Destiny Etiko spoils herself with a Lexus SUV
This is the movie star's second car in eight months.
The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 19, 2021, where she shared photos of the new SUV.
She also shared messages from her friends and fans congratulating her on the acquisition of the car.
The movie star's SUV is a Lexus RX350 2016 model which according to cars website, AutoRoyce, goes for about N19M- N27M.
This is coming months after she bought a Toyota Prado SUV.
Interestingly, there were reports that she got the SUV from billionaire businessman, Tein Jack Rich.
They both denied the reports. Etiko went on to place curses on the blogs who, she claimed were paid to spread the false news.
