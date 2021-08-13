Actress Destiny Etiko shows off newly completed mansion

The movie star who turned 32 on Thursday, August 12, 2021, took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo of the newly completed mansion.

"A birthday gift from me to me. Thank you Jesus," she captioned the photo of the house.

There are reports that the new house is located in the highbrow area of the coal city, Enugu.

However, a popular gossip blogger has alleged that the house was gifted to the movie star by the same billionaire businessman, Tein Jack Rich, who reportedly bought her an SUV.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that in February, there were reports that the movie star's newly acquired SUV was a gift from the oil businessman.