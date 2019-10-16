Nollywood actress, Amarachi Igwe has called out her colleague, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe for fighting an actor, Dauda Sulaimon widely referred to as a Gida.

The allegations began after Kemi Afolabi in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 15, 2018, claimed a lady has been threatening her life and she has reported the case to the proper authority.

She wrote, “Her name is Gloria johnson. She threatened me severally. Took it up with the right authority,” as the caption of her post.

Responding to Afolabi-Adesipe’s post via an Instagram post on Tuesday night, October 15, 2019, Igwe alleged that Kemi Afolabi is having an affair with Gida and that is why she’s fighting her friend, whose name has been identified as Gloria Johnson.

Dauda Gida (middle) and Kemi Afolabi Adesipe (right) on the set of new movie, '2 can play that game' [Instagram/gidabless]

She wrote as the caption of the post, “Kemi you're claiming to be innocent, why are u so useless? A married woman for that matter, posting cos of someone you're far older,,,, I bet u don't want to see the other side of me ,what will you gain from all of this, calling my gf out on social media, I bet they don't know you're doing all this cos of gida .... you better grow up, she called her friend which is gida... the next u picked and started telling her that she should stay away from your man, and she asked you to stop the nonsense and grow up,,,, why are you so shameless? I pitied the man that made you a mother,,,, you're a shame to womanhood,,,,,, blocking me won't stop me from calling you out same way u are calling my friend out, old fool”

Igwe, who shuttles between the U.S and Nigeria, became prominent after appearing in movies shot by Afeez Abiodun widely referred to as Afeez Owo.

Actress, Amarachi Igwe (left) has accused married actress, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe of fighting her friend, Gloria Johnson (right) over an actor, Dauda Sulaimon aka Gida. [Instagram/amarachi_igwe1]

Earlier in September 2019, two Nollywood actresses, Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin had engaged in a war of words on social media following Anjorin’s allegations of Toyin being behind her ordeal with customs in Saudi Arabia.

The fight had degenerated so bad that it took the intervention of TAMAPAN president, Bolaji Amusan aka Mr. Latin to douse the tension both actress created with their fight on social media.