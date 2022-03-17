Actress Chioma Toplis remanded in prison over ‘malicious’ Facebook post against Abia chief

The movie star was remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Afara, by a Magistrate Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State over defamation.

The actress is being accused of using her Facebook page to make defaming comments against the Chairman of Abia State Traditional Prime Ministers Council, High Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu, popularly known as BAWAS.

In the court document titled “Inspector General of Police vs Chioma Toplis ‘f’ aged 48”, released by Punch, the accused committed the alleged offence between May 28, 2021, and May 31, 2021.

The one-count read, “That you Chioma Toplis ‘f’ between the 28th and 31st of May, 2021, while residing in Nigeria, and being a social network user, and being under the Umuahia North Magisterial District and knowingly and maliciously published in your Facebook page “CHIOMA TOPLIS” the following: ‘Ur rapist father invited his daughter-in-law (now Ex) to Nigeria without his son’s consent and slept with her."

While addressing the press after the ruling, Akwukwuegbu expressed shock at the comments credited to Toplis who according to him is his sis-in-law.

He also revealed that he has no knowledge of the accusations levelled against him.