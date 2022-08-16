RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'If anything happens to me hold Oma Nnadi' - Actress Chioma Okoye calls out colleague

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actors Chioma Okoye and Oma Nnadi
Nollywood actors Chioma Okoye and Oma Nnadi [Instagram/ChiomaOkoye] [Instagram/OmaNnadi]

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, August 15, 2022, where she said Nnadi should be held responsible should anything happen to her.

"If anything happens to ME please you guys should hold @omannadi," she wrote.

Nollywood actress Chioma Okoye has called out her colleague Oma Nnadi.
Nollywood actress Chioma Okoye has called out her colleague Oma Nnadi. Pulse Nigeria

She has, however, deleted the post.

Okoye did not state what the issues are with her colleague.

Interestingly, Nnadi had remained mute about the allegations levelled against her.

The last time Nnadi was in the news was when she welcomed her second child.

The news of the birth of the couple's second child was announced by Oma's husband via Instagram on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

According to him, they have welcomed a baby boy and mother and baby are doing well.

"And our son arrives. Maximum joy. #happysoul Thank you, God, Thank you my wife @omannadi 💋. Welcome to our world... Brian Buteaku Enem. (B.B ENEM)@omannadi," he wrote.

Nnadi and Okoye are actors with careers spanning almost two decades in Nollywood.

Odion Okonofua

