Nollywood actress Chioma Grace Ikemeludike has accused her colleague Lynda Clem of pimping her off to popular pastor, Johnson Suleman.
Ikemeludike gives a detailed account of how she was pimped to the pastor.
The movie star made the confession known in a video shared via her Instagram page on Friday, August 20, 2021.
"True confession. Dear @lyndaclems, I have to tell the world about that hookup you arrange between @johnson_suleman_official and myself on the 20th November 2016 in a hotel at Ikeja, the apostle secretly gave me his number and we had a second meeting at oriental hotels Lagos," she captioned the video.
"I’m sorry my conscience can’t hold it anymore. I encourage you to tell the truth as a mother and a Christian, to put the devil to shame and save millions of souls been misled."
"To my family and friends, I am sorry, don’t judge me 🙏🏾 please pray for me so the light of 🌕 God will continue to expose every works of darkness in my life and the church of God."
Clem has, however, denied the allegations levelled against her.
