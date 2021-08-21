RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Chioma Ifemeludike accuses colleague Lynda Clem of pimping her off to Apostle Johnson Suleman

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ikemeludike gives a detailed account of how she was pimped to the pastor.

Actress Chioma Grace Ikemeludike and Lynda Clem [Instagram/Ifemeludike] [Instagram/LyndaClem]

Nollywood actress Chioma Grace Ikemeludike has accused her colleague Lynda Clem of pimping her off to popular pastor, Johnson Suleman.

Recommended articles

The movie star made the confession known in a video shared via her Instagram page on Friday, August 20, 2021.

"True confession. Dear @lyndaclems, I have to tell the world about that hookup you arrange between @johnson_suleman_official and myself on the 20th November 2016 in a hotel at Ikeja, the apostle secretly gave me his number and we had a second meeting at oriental hotels Lagos," she captioned the video.

www.instagram.com

"I’m sorry my conscience can’t hold it anymore. I encourage you to tell the truth as a mother and a Christian, to put the devil to shame and save millions of souls been misled."

"To my family and friends, I am sorry, don’t judge me 🙏🏾 please pray for me so the light of 🌕 God will continue to expose every works of darkness in my life and the church of God."

www.instagram.com

Clem has, however, denied the allegations levelled against her.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actress Chioma Ifemeludike accuses colleague Lynda Clem of pimping her off to Apostle Johnson Suleman

Liya has a star-potential and ‘Alari’ is a timely evidence of that [Pulse EP Review]

Davina Oriakhi releases 'Pray For Me,' her first single in two years

Liya releases impressive debut EP, 'Alari'

Mayorkun releases 'Let Me Know,' his first single of 2021

Tiwa Savage says Brandy is her biggest influence and talks about working with Nas

Tiwa Savage features Nas, Amaarae, Brandy on new EP, 'Water and Garri'

Kozykid releases new expressive track titled “Bentley”

BBNaija 2021: I don't see a future with Cross - Princess [Pulse Interview]