Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has thanked everyone who has stood by her after she revealed her bipolar disorder.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, the movie star said her spirit has been renewed and her body restored.

"I have received many phone calls, read lots of DMs’, text messages and emails from many concerned folks these past months. 98% of them inquiring, “ChaCha, are you okay? ChaCha, I hope you’re fine now?” she wrote.

"Beloved, like the butterfly I have been metamorphosing. Healing my mind before my body can make it out here. Join me thank my “Chi” who has gloriously renewed my spirit and restored my body."

"I have seen the light; every darkness in my path have disappeared. I am happy to be back. I am Okay. I am doing so Great. Mentally, Emotionally, Physically and Spiritually 💯 Thank you for loving ChaCha Eke Faani ❤️"

It would be recalled that in 2020, the movie star revealed that she was suffering from bipolar disorder.

The actress made the revelation after she had earlier announced the collapse of her marriage to Austin Faani.

Chacha Eke and her hubby, Austin Faani [Instagram/ChachaEkeFaani]

'Five days ago I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over and that video came with a lot of backlash from people with many insinuating that it is a clear case of domestic violence," she said.

"It is not. Austin has never laid his hands on me. He has never even raised his voice at me and God in heaven knows that's the truth."

"Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real. Here in Africa, we tend to not know about it due to ignore or overlook it."

'Five days ago I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over and that video came with a lot of backlash from people with many insinuating that it is a clear case of domestic violence," she said.

Chacha Eke announced in 2020 that she was suffering from bipolar disorder. [Instagram/ChachaEkeFaani]

"It is not. Austin has never laid his hands on me. He has never even raised his voice at me and God in heaven knows that's the truth."

The actress and Faani have been married for almost eight years.