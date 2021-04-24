Actress Chacha Eke shares stunning new maternity photos with family

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, April 24, 2021, where she shared some adorable photos from a photoshoot with her family.

The actress is spotted in the photos with a big belly bump.

Flanked by her children and hubby, the movie star may be due to welcome her fourth child anytime from now.

Congratulations to the Faanis from all of us at Pulse.

In October 2020, the actress revealed that she was expecting her fourth child.

This came days after the actress had publicly ended her marriage to Faani.

The actress later revealed she there were no issues with her marriage, insisting that she was suffering from bipolar disorder.

''Five days ago I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over and that video came with a lot of backlash from people with many insinuating that it is a clear case of domestic violence," she said.

"It is not. Austin has never laid his hands on me. He has never even raised his voice at me and God in heaven knows that's the truth."

Pulse Nigeria

"Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real. Here in Africa, we tend to not know about it due to ignore or overlook it."