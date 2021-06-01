Actress Chacha Eke celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with hubby Austin Faani
The couple recently welcomed their fourth child.
Eke took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, where she shared some adorable family photos.
The couple had a wedding-themed photoshoot for their anniversary...they really looked good.
"June 1st 2013 I married my best friend @austinfaani 👑 8years and 4 babies after, here we are. God loves me too much 😍 #8thWeddingAnniversary #Mr&MrsFaani💍," she captioned one of the photos.
Happy anniversary to the Faanis from all of us at Pulse.
