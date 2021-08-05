Nollywood actress Carolyn Danjuma has accused her colleague and estranged business partner, Nikky Ufondu of defrauding her of her money.
Actress Carolyn Danjuma accuses colleague Nikky Ufondu of fraud
Danjuma says Ufondu robbed her of her hard earned money.
According to the movie star in a now-deleted post shared via her Instagram page, she was allegedly lured into a business deal by Ufondu.
Danjuma said she has been getting excuses from her supposed business partner since they went into business together.
"If I am not hurt I will be lying. It would have been better if I was robbed by whom I do not know at all. Someone I held in high esteem and spoke well of," she wrote.
"Do I have to wash our dirty bits in public before you do the needful? Do I have to be wicked for you return what is rightfully mine @nikkyu @geminiluxuryhomes."
Danjuma accused Ufondu of carrying on and promoting her own business as nothing happened.
