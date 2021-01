Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola turned 35 on Thursday, January 21, 2021, and released some adorable photos that have gotten a lot of people talking.

One photo that stood out was the recreation of Beyonce's popular photo.

Bisola absolutely nailed it with the recreation.

American award winning singer Beyonce [RevoltTV]

The multi-talented movie star and singer went on share more photos for her 35th birthday.

Interestingly, Bisola captioned some of the photos with a new alias 'Queen Biyesi.'

Happy birthday to Bisola from all of us at Pulse.