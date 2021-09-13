Actress Bimbo Oshin's husband Dudu Heritage is dead

According to reports, the popular music promoter died on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

It was gathered that he slumped at the golf club while out with his friends.

Pulse Nigeria

Efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

Until his death, he was the captain of Ibadan Golf Club.

Ibadan Golf Club issued a statement Monday expressing shock.

“We are shocked by the sudden demise of our Captain, Mr. OLA IBIRONKE. The Course is hereby closed and all club activities are suspended until further notice while the Flag will be hoisted at half mast. Our prayers are with his family and members of this great Club. Further details will be announced later."