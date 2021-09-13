RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Bimbo Oshin's husband Dudu Heritage is dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Until his death, he was the captain of the Ibadan Golf Club.

Actress Bimbo Oshin and her husband Ola Ibironke

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin's husband, Ola Ibironke popularly known as Dudu Heritage has died.

Recommended articles

According to reports, the popular music promoter died on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

It was gathered that he slumped at the golf club while out with his friends.

Actress Bimbo Oshin and her husband Ola Ibironke
Actress Bimbo Oshin and her husband Ola Ibironke Pulse Nigeria

Efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

Until his death, he was the captain of Ibadan Golf Club.

Ibadan Golf Club issued a statement Monday expressing shock.

“We are shocked by the sudden demise of our Captain, Mr. OLA IBIRONKE. The Course is hereby closed and all club activities are suspended until further notice while the Flag will be hoisted at half mast. Our prayers are with his family and members of this great Club. Further details will be announced later."

Ibironke and Oshin got married in 2005.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actress Bimbo Oshin's husband Dudu Heritage is dead

BBNaija 2021: Twitter reacts to video of Angel flashing private to housemates

Curtis J releases new video, 'Sweeter Love'

Wizkid, Beyonce win 2021 MTV VMA for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Lil Nas X, Wizkid, Beyonce, BTS and more win big at 2021 VMAs

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged after nearly 5 years

Ayotee drops debut single 'Sweet Loving', sets tone for upcoming EP

Filmmakers should normalize announcing movie budgets - Ghanaian director Peter Sedufia

BBNaija 2021: I feel like a widow - Saskay on Jaypaul's eviction

Trending

'I'll scatter everything' - Annie Idibia threatens as 2Face Idibia flees to the United States

Annie Idibia and her hubby 2Face Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

'I am not a fan of her, but you are a pig' - Georgina Onuoha drags Tonto Dikeh's ex, Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh and her former boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri and movie star Georgina Onuoha [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/GeorginaOnouha]

2Face Idibia finally breaks silence over crisis rocking his marriage

Nigerian music icon 2baba Idibia [Instagram/Official2baba]

Tonto Dikeh says leaked audio of her begging her ex is old and not connected to their recent drama

Tonto Dikeh and her ex Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]