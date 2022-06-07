Actress Bikiya Graham-Douglas partners with MTN, Union Bank, others for the 5th Beeta Playwright competition

As is the norm, ten finalists will be treated to a writing camp, from whence a winner, who stands to win prizes worth up to One Million Naira, Five hundred thousand naira and a publishing deal with PaperWorth Books Limited and their play produced by BUAF and will be part of the nationwide University Campus Outreach, will emerge at the grand finale. According to Bikiya, with the 5th edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition, “ we remain committed to finding new voices in Nigerian Literature. Our theme this year “Our Stories our voices” aims to find authentic Nigerian stories by Nigerians. Now more than ever, we can see what is happening in the creative industry and how talent is putting us on the map for good. There are many talented Playwrights in Nigeria and we hope BPC continues to be the springboard for their advancement.”