Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has shared a video of her husband, Michael Fisayo bathing her on Instagram.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, March 4, 2021, where she posted the intimate and steamy video.

"When bae bath supports your job🕺 It becomes Vawulence🏃‍♀️," she captioned the video.

Joseph is no newcomer to steamy bathtub videos.

Recall in 2020 when she shared a video of herself in a bathtub naked.

The actress and her hubby recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Anita and Fisayo tied the knot back in 2020.