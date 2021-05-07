RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I am 1000% gay' - actor Uche Maduagwu makes another u-turn about his sexuality

Odion Okonofua

This will be the second time in 5 months that Maduagwu will be coming out as a homosexual.

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has made a dramatic u-turn about his sexuality.

A few weeks ago, the actor retracted his earlier statement where he said he was openly gay.

The movie star in a new post shared via his Instagram page on Friday, May 7, 2021, said he is 1000% gay.

"A president that can not protect LGBT should go i am a Nigerian before being a celebrity respect my fundamental human right or resign #naija belong to everyone not just kunu drinking fulani herdsmen #gay #share," he wrote.

It would be recalled that in Jan, the actor revealed that he was gay.

"Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice Jesus kind of love," he wrote.

He came under severe backlash from several Nigerians including celebrities like Victoria Inyama who believed he was not sincere about his sexuality.

Maduagwu is a popular actor who became famous for trolling politicians, celebrities, and pastors on social media.

Odion Okonofua

