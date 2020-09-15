Award-winning actor Timini Egbuson's girlfriend, Lydia got more than she bargained as she was dragged on Twitter by his alleged side chic, Toju, and friends.

Lydia had taken to her Twitter page where she hinted on getting into a fight with someone.

"Once in a while it’s good to show them you’re mad,'' she tweeted.

It didn't take long before a certain lady called Toju and her friends reacted to Lydia's tweeted.

Toju went to reveal that she was having sex with the Egbuson.

According to her, they have had on several occasions.

Toju's friends went on mock Lydia for dating a known cheating partner.

They have all taken down some of the tweets.

Egbuson is yet to make any statement concerning the cheating allegations levelled against him.