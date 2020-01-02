Its raining wedding proposals in the Nigerian entertainment world as actor Sam Ajibola popularly known as Spiff engages his girlfriend, Sandra.

The Nollywood actor announced the good news via his Instagram page on Thursday, January 2, 2020, where he shared a photo of his soon to be wife Sandra, and himself. He went on to caption the photo with a very cute message about Sandra who he called his soulmate.

"S O U L M A T E: I've always been big on the kind of Soul I would be spending the rest of my Life with as Forever is a Long time to be Miserable with the wrong person. At some point in my adolescence, It became a fervent prayer request when I figured I couldn't find you myself. God answered, and it didn't take long to confirm you as the woman of my Dreams, My Best friend & the very one that would compliment me.

"I'm completely certain that I have made the right choice with you because since we met I haven't spent a day without thinking of you (which is very rare of me), and I can't wait to spend the rest of our Lives laughing and Playing like we do Everyday," he wrote.

Congratulations to Samuel Ajibola and Sandra on their engagement from all of us at Pulse. [Instagram/SamAjibola]

Congratulations to Samuel Ajibola and Sandra on their engagement from all of us at Pulse. Samuel Ajibola joins the list of celebs who will most likely be walking down the aisle in 2020.

CrazyClown engages girlfriend...

Nigerian social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as Craze Clow has proposed to his girlfriend. [Instagram/CrazeClown]

The Ukrainian trained medical doctor turned comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 30, 2019, where he announced the big news. In a very simple message, the comedian revealed that his girlfriend had agreed to spend the rest of her life with him.

"She said YESSSSS!!! 😩❤️ 💍 #BestWayToEndTheYear," he captions the photo of the soon to be bride.

Nigerian social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as Craze Clow has proposed to his girlfriend. [Instagram/CrazeClown]

Craze Clown joins his fellow social media comedian, Josh2Funny on the list of celebs who will be leaving the bachelorhood soon.