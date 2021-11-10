Actor Paul Rudd is the sexiest man alive for 2021

This is according to People Magazine, organisers of the coveted front page cover.

The 52-year-old actor was named People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

While responding to the award, the 'Ant Man' star said he knew a lot of people will receive the news with so much mix feelings.

"I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me," he told People.

In his interview with the magazine, the actor revealed that despite all the stardom that has come with his career, he's most happy at home with his wife of 18 years, Julie, 53, and their kids Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.

"When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I'm that. I just hang out with my family when I'm not working. That's what I kind of like the most,'' he said.

The actor said he hopes to be able to dine with the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B Jordon now that he is officially sexy.