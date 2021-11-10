RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Paul Rudd is the sexiest man alive for 2021

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor won fans over with his gorgeous green eyes and easy grin.

American actor Paul Rudd named sexiest man alive by People [Instagram/PaulRudd]
American actor Paul Rudd named sexiest man alive by People [Instagram/PaulRudd]

American actor Paul Rudd has been named the sexiest man alive for 2021.

Recommended articles

This is according to People Magazine, organisers of the coveted front page cover.

The 52-year-old actor was named People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

While responding to the award, the 'Ant Man' star said he knew a lot of people will receive the news with so much mix feelings.

"I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me," he told People.

In his interview with the magazine, the actor revealed that despite all the stardom that has come with his career, he's most happy at home with his wife of 18 years, Julie, 53, and their kids Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.

"When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I'm that. I just hang out with my family when I'm not working. That's what I kind of like the most,'' he said.

The actor said he hopes to be able to dine with the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B Jordon now that he is officially sexy.

According to People, this month alone, he's reteaming with Will Ferrell for the new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door and taking on one of Hollywood's most treasured franchises with Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things to know before you move out of your parent's house

5 things to know before you move out of your parent's house

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Normal erection is between 7 to 10 minutes during intravaginal activity - Expert

Normal erection is between 7 to 10 minutes during intravaginal activity - Expert

All the photos and videos you missed from the 4-day Kumasi Royal Wedding

All the photos and videos you missed from the 4-day Kumasi Royal Wedding

5 things that should never be inserted into the vagina

5 things that should never be inserted into the vagina

Fans react as BBNaija Pere replaces Ayoola Ayolola on TMC series

Fans react as BBNaija Pere replaces Ayoola Ayolola on TMC series

Ataga alleged murder: Chidinma’s trial fails to proceed due to illegible statements

Ataga alleged murder: Chidinma’s trial fails to proceed due to illegible statements

Trending

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad [Instagram/IamMohbad]

'We fight, but my prayers are with you' - Afia Schwar sends touching message to ill Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong behaves like he only knows where to buy Tramadol - Afia Schwarzenegger

'I am German trapped in Ghanaian body' - Zapp Mallet appeals to German embassy for help

Zapp Mallet

BBNaija's Angel spoils herself with a Range Rover

Nigerian reality TV star Angel Smith [Instagram/TheAngelJBSmith]