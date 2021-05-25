RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor John Okafor (Mr Ibu) celebrates 11th wedding anniversary

Odion Okonofua

Okafor praises wife on their wedding anniversary.

Actor John Okafor and his wife Stella. [Instagram/RealIbuRess]

Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu, has celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife, Stella.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 24, 2021, where he released several photos of his wife and family.

"It's my wedding anniversary today, thank God for life," he captioned one of the photos.

His wife also took to her Instagram page where she celebrated their anniversary.

"Congratulations, it's 11 years today goodness and mercy shall follow us Amen 🙏," she wrote.

Congratulations to the Okafors from all of us at Pulse.

The couple got married in 2010.

