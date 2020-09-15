John Boyega has called it quits with a brand ambassadorial deal for reasons perceived to be racially motivated.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the actor narrated the reasons behind his decision to end the partnership with the said brand.

"I have decided to step down as Jo Malone's global ambassador. When I joined the brand as their first male global ambassador last year, I created the short film we used to launch the campaign. It won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign," he tweeted.

"Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong. The film celebrated my personal story– showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family."

"While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors, dismissively trading out one’s culture this way is not something I can condone."

"It’s back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don’t have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people Red heart."

His latest decision has sparked off a conversation already on social media.

Boyega is a British-Nigerian actor and producer.

He is best known for playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).