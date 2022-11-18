Actor Bolanle Ninalowo publicly rebukes working for politicians

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo has publicly made his stance towards the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria known by rebuking any politician whose interests don’t align with the people's
Bolanle blew hot and said he'd rather stand by the people who made him a star than politicians.
Bolanle, according to his post, rejected working with politicians who don't have the best interests of the people at heart. He made it clear that he was not ready to campaign or stand with any politician who didn’t have good plans for the people of Nigeria.
"God forbid that I use my stardom to destroy Nigeria even more. God forbid that I allow myself to be used by any politician whose interest and intentions are not for the betterment or good of the same people that made me a star," he wrote.
Other celebrities have also commented on this post, with many praising his perception. It is evident that many of them share the same line of thought as the Nollywood actor.
The dates of 25th February and 11th March 2023 will see a substantial portion of the Nigerian general elections. On February 25, 2023, the President and Vice President will be elected; the current President, Muhammadu Buhari, is not eligible to run because his term has come to an end.
